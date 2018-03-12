Spring has — almost — sprung! While the official start of the season is still a week away, Emily Blunt was giving us warmer weather vibes at the SXSW premiere of her latest film A Quiet Place late last week where she rocked a sexy but chic shirtdress from the Prabal Gurung 2018 Resort collection. The ankle-length Swiss dot design featured a spread collar, ruffled sleeves and ab-baring cutouts that added some edge to the classic style. We love the idea of spicing up a wardrobe staple like the shirtdress with fun prints and unexpected details as Blunt did. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite looks!

