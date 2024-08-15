Emily Ratajkowski never passes up an opportunity to look fabulous — even if she’s just walking her dog.

Ratajkowski has no shortage of casual and chic looks while taking her Husky-German Shepherd mix, Colombo, out for a spin. In August 2024, she kept her look simple with a white cami and matching sweat shorts. Ratajkowski completed her look with black kicks and cool sunglasses.

One month prior, she stunned in a striped pink halter top featuring a lace-up design and low-waisted maroon pants. Ratajkowski teamed her outfit with a brown purse, layered gold necklaces, and yellow-rimmed shades.

Perhaps her most noteworthy outfit came in November 2023, when she rocked a burgundy leather coat over a black knit sweater and straight pants. The model accessorized with animal print boots and rectangular sunglasses. Her hair, which at the time was dyed red, was parted down the middle and worn straightened.

Keep scrolling to see Ratajkowski’s best fashion moments while walking Colombo through New York City.