Mandy Moore not only made our Emmys 2018 best dressed list, she’s also made our best tressed list — and it’s easy to see why. The soft waves her long-time hairstylist Ashley Streicher created for her managed to be both beachy and polished at the same time. And we have the low-down on how it all came about, as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes pictures!

Of course, the Garnier brand ambassador’s locks are always point, and this look was equal parts dreamy and grown up — and provided an ultra-feminine counterpoint to the edgy effect of her shimmering tea-length metallic frock. Streicher tells us, “[My makeup artist sister] Jenn and I were so excited to be working with the Rodarte sisters, who designed Mandy’s one-of-a-kind dress exclusively for her. I’ve been a fan of theirs for a very long time. They came up with the most perfect silhouette for Mandy’s body; I love the structured yet cool feel to the dress and love that it’s not quite a gown.”

To get the look, Streicher used a combo of moisturizing and texturing products and even added some extensions for volume. Check out the process!