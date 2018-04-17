Eva Longoria received her much deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 16, and her super stylish friends turned out in full force to help her celebrate. Dressed in their springtime best, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Olivia Munn were just a few of the A-listers on hand to toast the multi-hyphenate actress, producer and activist’s remarkable career achievements.

With just two months to go before her first child arrives, the emotional mom-to-be showed off her ever-growing baby bump in a lacy Le Lis Blanc dress and strappy black sandals. Proving the pregnancy glow is real, the former Desperate Housewives star beamed alongside husband Jose Baston, who celebrated his 50th birthday with a blowout bash just days earlier, where she sported yet another gorgeous maternity dress.

To complement her nearly naked knee-length frock, Eva opted for an undone updo by her longtime friend and hairstylist Ken Paves and a radiant makeup look that was a masterclass in how to rock a smokey eye for day. With kohl-rimmed eyes and mile-long lashes, the actress kept the rest of her face simple with a subtle contour and pretty nude lip.

Her famous friends, meanwhile, opted for colorful outfits that have Us dreaming of warmer weather. From Anna Faris’ little pink dress to Victoria Beckham’s all-white ensemble, the stars clearly stepped up their style game for the occasion. Keep scrolling to see our favorite looks!

