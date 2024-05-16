Anya Taylor-Joy has Us obsessed with her 2024 Cannes Film Festival looks.

Since the 77th annual event’s kickoff on Tuesday, May 14, Taylor-Joy has been putting on a fashion show with breathtaking outfits while promoting her new film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The movie follows a young Furiosa (portrayed by Taylor-Joy) before she encounters and joins forces with Mad Max. (Charlize Theron starred as the adult Furiosa in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.)

At a screening of Furiosa at Cannes on Wednesday, May 15, ahead of the official release on May 24, Taylor-Joy looked regal in a bespoke Christian Dior gown. The custom number featured a strapless silhouette with a corset bodice that featured a slightly pointed bust. The dress was finished with a billowing skirt.

Keep scrolling to see every outfit Taylor-Joy has rocked at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival: