Selling Sunset’s season 8 delivered drama, gorgeous house tours and of course, unforgettable fashion.

From Emma Hernan’s playful outfits to Amanza’s Smith’s sexy getups, the Selling Sunset cast never fails to slay the small screen with their fabulous looks.

One of the most talked about looks came during episode 2, when Chelsea Lazkani stepped out in an itty-bitty skirt while attending a broker’s open. The piece featured a pleated A-line design and matching underwear. Chelsea elevated it with a matching cropped blazer, lacy socks complete with a bow on her ankle and black pumps.

While some of the cast adored her look, Bre Tiesi and Mary Bonnet agreed the look was a little too scandalous for a broker’s open.

“Chelsea’s skirt is really short,” Mary told Bre, who agreed. “Her ass is out,” Bre said.

“I think her coochie is out too,” Mary replied as Bre quipped, “I don’t think clients wanna see that.”

