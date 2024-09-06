Days after Chrishell Stause called Nicole Young out for spreading a rumor about Emma Hernan, Selling Sunset fans are finally getting answers on screen about the drama.

During the new season of the hit Netflix series, which started streaming on Friday, September 6, Nicole, 38, brought up a rumor when newcomer Alanna Gold asked whether Emma, 32, was single.

“Emma is single? I never know with her — if she’s single or dating someone,” Nicole said as Mary Fitzgerald clarified, “I have no idea. If she says she’s single, she is.”

Nicole then not-so-subtly hinted there was more to the story.

“It’s nothing. [It’s] something you guys already know, but don’t want me to bring up,” she noted. “I heard about it from a source. I wish I didn’t know. It involves Emma and that’s all I wanna say. It’s morally upsetting to all of us.”

Mary, 44, and Amanza Smith initially acted confused about what Nicole was insinuating. Amanza, 47, first asked whether Nicole was talking about “Orange County” before trying to get her to “stop” talking about the rumor.

“Do not. [It’s about] Thanksgiving,” Amanza said. Mary, for her part, remained “so lost,” saying, “I really don’t think I know.”

It wasn’t until Nicole brought up the name Jenn that Mary realized. “Still? That’s still going on?” she asked Nicole.

Amid the tense moment, Nicole explained why she decided to mention Emma’s personal life on the show.

“It’s just information that could really affect families, marriages and Emma’s reputation,” she claimed. “I wouldn’t do anything. Just like I haven’t done anything, I wouldn’t. Because I don’t know anything. That’s why we’re all being awkward and weird about it. But as a married woman, that kind of s—t pisses me off.”

Nicole continued: “If I were the wife, I’d f—king kill someone. But my husband also would never in a million years. … You know I’m going to get murdered for this. She would literally burn me at the stake.”

Amanza urged Nicole to “just stop” because it wouldn’t end well for her, saying, “Don’t talk anymore. Stop. Stop talking. You’re about to step in a giant pile of s—t.”

Mary pointed out that they “do not have to talk about that s—t” while filming season 8.

One episode later, Nicole brought up the allegations for the second time.

“It’s a touchy subject,” Nicole told Alanna. “This doesn’t have anything to do with The Oppenheim Group. It’s a personal matter, one person. It has nothing to do with business. It’s nothing new. I’ve heard this several times over the past few years.”

Alanna admitted the speculation was “a little unsettling” but suggested Nicole “go and talk to Emma” directly.

“I know if anyone else finds out and it starts going through the grapevine, it’s a lot worse than you going directly to the person,” she noted, to which Nicole responded, “I’ve definitely thought about talking to her about it. But in this office in the past, bringing things up and discussing things hasn’t always worked out well for me. I don’t want to get myself into it again. If anyone were to, it would be one of them because they have a personal relationship with her but I am not going anywhere near that.”

In a confessional, Nicole discussed how she “finally” had “good relationships” with her coworkers. She didn’t want to ruin those individual dynamics by bringing up a rumor involving Emma after the dust had settled. As a result, the claims never came up on the show.

The drama was unavoidable, however, since days before the new season aired, Chrishell, 43, and Chelsea Lazkani screened the episodes and went after Nicole on social media.

“Someone needs to take my phone [because] 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬. Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??” Chrishell wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 31. “I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued.”

Chrishell wasn’t able to spoil the season, but that didn’t make her mince words, “Disclaimer when you watch: Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE. [and] @done_and_done_productions you are disgusting for blindsiding [my friend] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

That same day, Chelsea, 31, directly slammed Nicole for her scenes from the show.

“@itsnicoleyoung, you are the most diabolical piece of [trash] I’ve ever met, you wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true,” Chelsea wrote in her own Instagram Story message. “OK, let’s see how this works out for you… Spreading lies for views is so damaging.”

Emma has yet to address the situation. She has instead publicly thanked Chrishell and Chelsea for having her back.

Nicole, meanwhile, stood by her decision to address the topic on Selling Sunset.

“Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions,” Nicole wrote on social media. “Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife’s best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor.”

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.