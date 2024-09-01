Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani are rallying around costar Emma Hernan amid current ongoing drama with Nicole Young.

“Love these girls so much! The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices,” Chrishell captioned her Sunday, September 1, Instagram post. “Talk soon! Xo.”

Alongside the message, Chrishell shared several snaps during a meal with Emma and Chelsea. “The earth will shake before I let a lie be told on me or mine again ❤️❤️❤️,” Chelsea wrote in the comments section, while Emma added, “Love you so much ❤️ … All the receipts 🧾.”

Chelsea uploaded a separate snap with Emma, writing, “Protecting HER at all costs 💗 #NicoleIsTRASH.” The post received love from Chrishell, who added in the comment section, “HOW DO I LIKE THIS 5 MILLION TIMES?!?!!! Love you both so much. Of course she tried to ruin you in a sneak attack bc she would have been shown to be a LIAR AGAIN if given the chance to speak on it. What a weasel.”

The trouble started on Saturday, August 31, when Chrishell finished watching advance screeners of the upcoming Selling Sunset season 8.

“Someone needs to take my phone [because] 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬,” she wrote via Instagram Story. “Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??”

Chrishell added a “Get Nicole Off My Screen Button” poll to her upload, with options as “Yes!” and “HELL YES!!” In a separate slide, Chrishell vowed to “NEVER work on a show” with Nicole again. “I would rather be sued,” she added.

“Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging,” Chrishell alleged. “It is NOT TRUE. [and] @done_and_done_productions you are disgusting for blindsiding [my friend] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

Related: Biggest 'Selling Sunset' Feuds The drama never ends! The cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset isn’t afraid to speak their minds — both on and offscreen — no matter whose feelings might get hurt. The reality series made its debut in March 2019 and has quickly become a fan-favorite during its three seasons. The series follows Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, […]

While it was unclear who Chrishell was referring to in the post, Chelsea claimed that Nicole was talking about Emma in the scene.

“@itsnicoleyoung, you are the most diabolical piece of [trash] I’ve ever met, you wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true,” Chelsea wrote via her Instagram Story. “OK, let’s see how this works out for you…”

Chelsea also slammed the show’s production company, Done and Done Productions. “Spreading lies for views is so damaging,” she claimed.

Nicole, for her part, defended her previous comments from season 8. “Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions,” Nicole wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday. “Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife’s best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor.”

Related: From ‘Housewives’ to ‘Hills,’ Relive the Biggest Reality TV Feuds Ever since reality TV began, one of the biggest draws has been the drama — specifically, the fighting that breaks out while the cameras are rolling. Through the years — from Laguna Beach and The Hills to the Real Housewives and beyond, the claws come out when action is called. Although Lauren Conrad butted heads […]

She continued, “And given both of you have been the victim of extramarital affairs, I would think you too would stand for the sanctity of all marriages.”

Chrishell’s ex-husband, Justin Hartley, was accused of cheating on her with Sofia Pernas. Justin and Sofia, who wed in 2021, denied the claims at the time.

After Chelsea filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani, in March, a source exclusively told Us that she believes he was “unfaithful.” He did not address the allegations and Us reached out for comment.

Selling Sunset season 8 premieres Friday, September 6, on Netflix.