Chrishell Stause is offering a disclaimer about a scene in the upcoming eighth season of Selling Sunset.

Chrishell, 43, shared her thoughts about the episode via Instagram Story on Saturday, August 31, noting that she just finished watching advance screeners.

“Someone needs to take my phone [because] 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬,” she captioned a Story slide. “Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??”

Chrishell added a “Get Nicole Off My Screen Button” poll to her post, seemingly accusing costar Nicole Young of allegedly lying. The poll options were “Yes!” and “HELL YES!!”

The former soap star followed up her accusation with another post, vowing to no longer work with Nicole.

“I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again,” Chrishell said. “I would rather be sued.”

Selling Sunset season 8 has not yet premiered, so the context behind Chrishell’s claims are not yet known.

“Disclaimer when you watch: Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging,” Chrishell alleged. “It is NOT TRUE. [and] @done_and_done_productions you are disgusting for blindsiding [my friend] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

It is also not known to whom Chrishell was referring in her message. Nicole also has not addressed the accusations.

Their costar Chelsea Lazkani later claimed on Saturday that Nicole was referring to Emma Hernan in the scene.

“@itsnicoleyoung, you are the most diabolical piece of [trash] I’ve ever met, you wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true,” Chelsea claimed in an Instagram Story message. “OK, let’s see how this works out for you…”

Chelsea further slammed the show’s production company, Done and Done Productions, regarding its “moral ground and integrity.”

“Spreading lies for views is so damaging,” she claimed.

Emma also has not addressed the situation.

Chrishell and Nicole have been feuding since the latter’s debut on Selling Sunset in season 6. (Nicole was one of the OG hires at the Oppenheim Group but one of the show newbies.)

“A couple of years ago, Jason [Oppenheim] added both Nicole and I onto a listing. And Nicole didn’t think that I deserved any credit when the house sold because I was a fairly new agent,” Chrishell alleged in a previous episode. “And she felt like she did a lot more work than I did. Even though I did show the house to multiple buyers, and I held open houses.”

Nicole, however, argued that Chrishell was only added to the listing because Jason, 46, had a “massive crush” on her. (The All My Children alum and Jason, who runs the brokerage, were later together for seven months in 2021. Nicole also previously dated Jason years before.)

“You don’t take credit for someone else’s work. And yeah, that pissed me the f—k off,” Nicole said at the time. “She didn’t do any open houses. I did everything. I worked with a buyer’s agent, and I’m the one who got it sold. Jason and I got into a very heated debate about it. She’s got listings in the Valley based on my closed sales and my work. … Jason threatened me. I’m sorry, he did. He tried to fire me if I didn’t keep my mouth shut.”

Selling Sunset season 8 premieres Friday, September 6, on Netflix.