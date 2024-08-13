A new trailer shows Selling Sunset season 8 is full of everything fans love — luxurious houses, drama and jokes about Jason Oppenheim dating younger women.

“The market is s—t right now,” Brett Oppenheim stated in a first look at the upcoming episodes, released on Tuesday, August 13. Despite his professional concerns, actual Oppenheim Group business is taking a backseat to the real estate agents’ drama, but what else is new?

“I heard information that could really affect families, marriages,” Nicole Young, the show’s resident pot stirrer, tells Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet and Amanza Smith during a sit down shown in the trailer.

Elsewhere in the preview, newcomer Alanna Whittaker proves she’s coming into her first season with major tea.

“I did hear something about Chelsea’s husband,” Alanna tells Bre Tiesi, referring to costar Chelsea Lazkani. Bre, 33, could be seen going to confront Chelsea, 31, during a separate moment.

“They say don’t shoot the messenger,” Bre says. “She’s definitely gonna shoot me.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Chelsea, 31, had filed for divorce from Jeff Lazkani, citing “irreconcilable differences.” A source later revealed to Us why the Selling Sunset star made the decision to split.

“Chelsea believes Jeff was unfaithful in their marriage and that is why she filed for divorce,” the insider revealed at the time. “The divorce has been looming for weeks now and she decided to abruptly file. She is completely devastated right now and is especially upset for the sake of their children.”

Chelsea and Jeff share two children, Maddox, 5, and Melia 3.

The same source told Us that Chelsea believed Jeff’s infidelity “had been going on for months” before she decided to go forward with their divorce.

“She had suspected the cheating for a while and wanted to catch him in the act before filing,” the same insider added. “She finally had enough and decided to file this week, but it was a long time coming. She is still in the house with their kids. She wants him to stay out of the house, and they are not on speaking terms.”

During Tuesday’s trailer, it seems that Chelsea’s divorce will play a major part in the season.

“I don’t want to do this,” she says through tears in a confessional. “I don’t want to do this.”

Despite the state of the real estate market, and the womens’ respective relationships, houses are still set to be featured on the show. Don’t fret, because Jason still nabbed a listing for “one of the most expensive houses in the world.”

Selling Sunset season 8 is set to premiere via Netflix on Friday, September 6.