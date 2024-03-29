Selling Sunset’s Chelsea Lazkani had her reasons for filing for divorce from husband Jeff Lazkani.

“Chelsea believes Jeff was unfaithful in their marriage and that is why she filed for divorce,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “The divorce has been looming for weeks now and she decided to abruptly file. She is completely devastated right now and is especially upset for her the sake of their children.”

The insider adds that Chelsea, 31, believes the infidelity “had been going on for months” before she decided to file for divorce.

“She had suspected the cheating for a while and wanted to catch him in the act before filing,” the source says. “She finally had enough and decided to file this week, but it was a long time coming. She is still in the house with their kids. She wants him to stay out of the house, and they are not on speaking terms.”

Us has reached out to Jeff for comment.

The update comes one day after Us confirmed that Chelsea had filed for divorce after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The reality star requested joint physical and legal custody of the pair’s kids: son Maddox, 5, and daughter Melia, 3. Chelsea also requested spousal support but didn’t ask the court to terminate Jeff’s ability to request alimony.

The former couple met on Tinder in 2015 and tied the knot two years later. Jeff helped secure Chelsea’s spot on Selling Sunset, which she has appeared on since 2022, after introducing her to Jason Oppenheim.

“I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, ‘What do I have to do?’”Chelsea told Vogue of the real estate mogul in May 2022. “You kind of see how it played out on screen. I wasn’t sure whether I was going to get in or not.”

The Netflix personality seemingly hinted at her marital woes via Instagram last month when she shared a series of photos with the caption, “Life has been kicking my ass recently, so here’s some photos from when it wasn’t xx.” Jeff was not featured in the post.

Chelsea is not the only Selling Sunset star whose marriage has made headlines recently. Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, was arrested earlier this month after allegedly throwing a bag containing glass at Quinn. The bag missed Quinn and hit the pair’s two-year-old son, Christian.

Richard was arrested again later that same day for returning to Quinn’s home, thereby violating the restraining order obtained against him after his initial arrest. A source exclusively told Us at the time that Quinn is “planning on filing for divorce” in the wake of the incident.

Richard hit back with a restraining order request of his own on Tuesday, March 26, claiming that he threw the bag at the wall, not at Quinn, and that it contained only rags and paper towels, not glass. He further claimed that a fight broke out between him and his wife after their dogs urinated on some of his belongings.