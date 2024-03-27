Selling Sunset star Chelsea Lazkani and Jeff Lazkani’s love story began on Tinder.

“We spoke about 15 times before getting together,” she told the Daily Mail in November 2022, confessing that Jess was her first date from the app after moving to Los Angeles. “I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate.”

Chelsea and Jeff exchanged vows in August 2017 in Newport Beach, California. Less than two years later, the pair welcomed their first child, son Maddox Ali Lavon. Daughter Melia Iman joined their brood in November 2020.

In March 2024, Us Weekly confirmed that Chelsea filed for divorce from Jeff after seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Keep scrolling for Chelsea and Jeff’s relationship timeline:

August 2017

The duo tied the knot at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California. She wore a long-sleeved white lace gown while Jeff donned a black tuxedo.

January 2019

The twosome became parents, welcoming their first child, son Maddox. “Thank you for giving our life a whole new meaning. 1/15/19 at 00:48 The CHAMP is Here!! ❤️” she wrote via Instagram.

November 2020

Chelsea and Jeff expanded their family when they welcomed daughter Melia. “Our perfect angel is here. I manifested you on this exact day, 11/11. I’ve dreamed of you all my life and I already love you from the deepest place in my heart,” she wrote via Instagram, alongside a pic of her cradling the newborn.

April 2022

Chelsea joined the cast of Selling Sunset during season 5, which aired in April 2022. “The secret is OUT! 🌟I’m beyond thrilled to announce that I have joined the cast of @netflix Selling Sunset! So grateful for everyone involved, the list is long and you know who you are. The laughs, the lux, the drama, it’s all there in season 5 and I can’t wait for you all to see it! Xo,” she wrote via Instagram.

The following month, she shared that her husband had a connection to The Oppenheim Group, landing her a spot on the show.

“I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, ‘What do I have to do?’” she told Vogue in May 2022. “You kind of see how it played out on screen. I wasn’t sure whether I was going to get in or not.”

March 2024

Us confirmed that Chelsea had filed paperwork to end the twosome’s marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” No exact date of separation was cited.

Chelsea requested joint physical and legal custody for their kids. She also asked for spousal support but didn’t request the court to terminate Jeff’s ability to ask for alimony. There was no mention of a prenup in the docs.