Chelsea Lazkani hinted at issues in her personal life shortly before filing for divorce from Jeff Lazkani.

Chelsea, 31, shared an Instagram post in February with a caption that read, “Life has been kicking my ass recently, so here’s some photos from when it wasn’t xx.”

The social media upload included photos of Chelsea doing press for Selling Sunset — with Jeff, 41, was nowhere to be found. Several fans even took to the social media comments to ask whether she was having issues with Jeff.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, March 27, that Chelsea filed for divorce after seven years of marriage. The documents cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split but did not cite an exact date of separation.

The reality star, who shares kids Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3, with Jeff, requested joint physical and legal custody for their kids. She also asked for spousal support but didn’t request for the court to terminate Jeff’s ability to ask for alimony. There was no mention of a prenup in the divorce documents.

Chelsea and Jeff met on Tinder when she visited the U.S. in 2015. After they started dating, Chelsea chose to stay in Los Angeles for Jeff.

“We spoke about 15 times before getting together. I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it,” she told the Daily Mail in May 2022. “I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate.”

The pair got married after two years of dating and expanded their family. Selling Sunset viewers were offered a glimpse into their marriage when Chelsea joined the cast in season 5. Chelsea later confirmed that Jeff was the reason she ended up on the hit Netflix reality series.

“I knew Jason [Oppenheim] through my husband and I said to him, “What do I have to do?’” she told Vogue in May 2022. “You kind of see how it played out on screen. I wasn’t sure whether I was going to get in or not.”

Before their split, Chelsea praised Jeff for the way he supported her working in real estate.

“I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity,” she gushed to People in May 2022. “But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated.”

Chelsea’s decision to end her marriage could potentially be featured in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset. The cast confirmed during the season 7 reunion, which dropped on Netflix in November 2023, that the series was already picked up for more episodes.