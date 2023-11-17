Selling Sunset Season 8 Everything to Know So Far

Selling Sunset season 8 will pick up where the previous season left off, with several cast members on the outs.

The hit Netflix series, which debuted in 2019, follows the high-end realtors of the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles as they compete to sell some of the city’s most expensive homes. Viewers were initially introduced to Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young), Maya Vander and Brett and Jason Oppenheim in season 1.

Selling Sunset‘s cast has evolved over the years, with Christine, Heather and Maya leaving the brokerage and the show. Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi have since taken their places, but not all of them have received a warm welcome.

By the time season 7 debuted in November 2023, Nicole was still at odds with Chrishell. Nicole also didn’t appear to have the support of many of her costars, including Emma, Chelsea and Bre. Bre and Chelsea, however, were still talking out their issues while filming the season 7 reunion that same month.

Keep scrolling for everything we know about season 8 of Selling Sunset:

When Will Filming Start?

Chrishell confirmed at the season 7 reunion, which dropped on Netflix in November 2023, that the cast was preparing to start filming another season “very” soon.

Who Will Return?

Chrishell, Mary, Emma, Amanza, Chelsea, Nicole, Jason and Brett are all expected to return in season 8. Heather, however, confirmed after season 7 premiered that she wasn’t planning to make any more appearances on the reality series. Bre also remained unsure about her plans after having a less than satisfactory time filming season 7.

Where Did the Feuds Leave Off?

By the end of the finale, Bre and Chelsea were still trying to find a way to forge a friendship. Chrishell addressed her rift with Amanza, which inspired an on-screen hug at the reunion. Nicole’s relationship with Chrishell — and just about everyone else in the office — is still up in the air.

How Is the Cast Feeling About Filming Again?

During the season 7 reunion, Chrishell asked moderator Tan France to “pray” for the Oppenheim Group as they prepare to film more episodes full of feuds, fashion and real estate.

What Was Left Unresolved?

Jason’s refusal to give Bre a larger commission split caused her to question her future at the real estate firm. Bre was also struggling to make a sale, which put her in direct competition with Chelsea.

The coworkers didn’t agree on much, but none of them were thrilled by Jason and Brett’s decision to invest in an expensive new office, which pushed them to sell more homes to prove that business is still booming.