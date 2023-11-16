Selling Sunset‘s season 7 reunion featured plenty of bombshells, fights and exciting sneak peeks.

The Netflix special reunited Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young and Romain Bonnet to discuss the drama at the center of the new episodes.

Queer Eye‘s Tan France served as the moderator at the reunion, which included notable guest appearances by Jason’s ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk and the cast of Selling the OC. Heather Rae El Moussa wasn’t in attendance after previously claiming she wasn’t asked to film after welcoming her son Tristan in January.

Chrishell confirmed at the end of the reunion that they were starting production on season 8 soon. But in the meantime, keep scrolling for the biggest takeaways from the Selling Sunset season 7 reunion:

The Michael B. Jordan Shade

During season 7, Bre revealed that she previously hooked up with Michael B. Jordan.

When hooked up to a lie detector during the special, Bre was asked whether the actor was “good in bed” — and she responded that he wasn’t. Polygraph examiner John Grogan confirmed Bre was telling the truth.

“I’m sorry, babe,” Bre added. “S—t, I crushed a lot of girls’ dreams today.”

Jason Oppenheim’s Feelings for Chrishell Stause

Bre wasn’t the only one forced to answer the hard questions while hooked up to the lie detector. Jason was put on the spot when Tan asked him, “Are you still in love with Chrishell?” Jason said no, but the lie detector test alleged he wasn’t being honest.

Earlier in the special, Jason hinted that he was currently speaking to a 29-year-old woman from Vancouver.

Bre’s Future at the Oppenheim Group

In response to a question about a potential return to the real estate firm, Bre said she was “undecided.” Bre hinted at a departure during season 7 when she pushed Jason for a better commission split, which he shut down. She stormed off in the last moments of the finale after getting into an argument with Chelsea and newbie Cassandra Dawn.

Chrishell Stause and Marie-Lou Nurk’s Confrontation

Despite being at odds on screen, Marie-Lou made a quick appearance at the reunion and claimed she had no issues with Chrishell.

“Chrishell was just a topic on camera. We had an amazing relationship,” Marie-Lou noted, referring to her and Jason. “We were loving each other so much.”

Chrishell wasn’t thrilled with how Marie-Lou glossed over the drama after saying on the show that she felt threatened and bullied.

“Do you see what the problem is for me? I’m a topic for you on camera,” the actress said. “I get tired of being people’s topic and punching bag on camera. Clearly it’s not a fun place to be. I feel like everyone that came at me this season, that’s why I got so frustrated.”

Nicole Young’s Problematic Social Media Interactions

Ahead of the reunion, Nicole responded to a comment from a viewer on Instagram who referred to Chrishell as the “lesbian chick.”

“I was hoping the lesbian chick was off in Australia this season and not on our screens,” the troll wrote, referring to Chrishell’s partner, G Flip. “Whatever her name is, I forgot. Nicole you look great!”

Nicole replied “thank you” to the social media user, prompting her costars to accuse her of being homophobic.

“There is zero credence to that. It’s a very dangerous and reckless thing to call someone,” Nicole replied, insisting that she only cosigned the part of the comment about her own looks.

Nicole also weighed in on Chrishell’s onscreen claims that she rearranged her whole face, saying, “I got veneers before we started filming. Botox — like I always do — and I had the filler in my face dissolved so I certainly didn’t rearrange my face.”

The ‘Selling the OC’ of It All

Taking a detour from the Selling Sunset drama, Tan surprised the costars with a special cameo from Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Polly Brindle and Brandi Marshall. The Selling the OC stars offered updates on their personal lives before showing the trailer for season 3 of their show.

In the sneak peek clip, Alex and Tyler Stanaland‘s blossoming romance took an unexpected turn.

“You swooned me, and then you f—king disappeared,” Alex told Tyler, who responded, “What do you want?”

Tyler, who has since left the Oppenheim Group, said in the trailer that he was looking for a serious relationship. “I’ll be 34 in a couple weeks. I want what you have, kids and a wife,” Tyler noted following his high-profile from Brittany Snow.

According to Alex, she was no longer in contact with Tyler. “I’m actually blocked on Instagram. I’m excommunicated,” she revealed. “Polly actually told me.”

Amanza Smith and Jason Oppenheim’s Past

Initially, Jason claimed during his lie detector test that the only women from the office that he’s hooked up with are Chrishell, Mary and Nicole. His face, however, told a different story.

Amanza jumped into the discussion, asking, “Because I’ve made out with Jason? We’ve been friends for 23 years.” When Tan asked if Amanza only made out with Jason, she said no. When he asked if Amanza and Jason “hooked up,” she said yes.

Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith’s Offscreen Issues

The pair figured out their differences in the season 7 finale but their feud was reignited off screen.

“Chrishell reached out and asked me if she could give me some money for my efforts, for my time and I had spent on designing G’s space,” Amanza explained. “The amount of money that would’ve been given to compensate that was what I wrote to her.”

Amanza said she requested $11,500 for the work she put into preparing design ideas for Chrishell’s partner G Flip‘s work studio. Chrishell offered $5,000, which offended Amanza even though she ultimately took the offer. Chrishell and Amanza hugged it out before the reunion came to an end.