Chrishell Stause is pulling out the receipts after Jason Oppenheim‘s ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk claimed they weren’t on friendly terms before filming season 7 of Selling Sunset.

The real estate agent, 42, took to Instagram Story on Monday, November 6, to share a video of her, Jason, 46, Marie-Lou, 25, and Chrishell’s spouse G Flip spending time in Australia earlier this year.

“Throwback to this lunch with all of us after filming was over and had what I thought was a fun time,” Chrishell wrote alongside the clip, which was featured in the first episode of the new season.

Netflix started streaming season 7 on Friday, November 3, and documented Chrishell and Jason moving on after their split. The former couple dated for nearly a year before calling it quits in December 2021. The Oppenheim Group founder found love with Marie-Lou six months later while Chrishell moved on with G-Flip, 30, who she married in May.

Related: Us Tries to Grasp Why Marie-Lou Doesn't Like Chrishell on 'Selling Sunset' Jason Oppenheim’s ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk had a lot of — seemingly random — reasons why she wasn’t thrilled with Chrishell Stause during season 7 of Selling Sunset, and Us is trying to make sense of it all. Season 7 was filmed during Jason and Marie-Lou’s relationship. The twosome started dating in July 2022, 6 months […]

During season 7, Chrishell and Jason reunited in Australia with their respective partners over New Years before returning to Los Angeles. Chrishell subsequently found out that Marie-Lou wasn’t thrilled with their friendship — or lack thereof.

“I just had this experience with Chrishell where she just said hi to me when Jason was around, and otherwise didn’t speak to me. It’s a bummer,” the model told Jason’s coworkers about making an effort because of “how important” Chrishell is to Jason. “She totally ignored me. That’s mean girl s—t.”

Marie-Lou went as far as to claim she found Chrishell’s behavior “threatening” toward her. Jason brought the concerns to Chrishell, who didn’t have the same opinion.

“So I have the opposite effect of wanting to hang out because I’ve heard she doesn’t love when I’m around too much. So what do I do with that?” Chrishell asked Jason. “There’s not one time I’ve seen her that I didn’t open arms say hello and hug her.”

Related: The Claws Are Out! Biggest 'Selling Sunset' Feuds The drama never ends! The cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset isn’t afraid to speak their minds — both on and offscreen — no matter whose feelings might get hurt. The reality series made its debut in March 2019 and has quickly become a fan-favorite during its three seasons. The series follows Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, […]

Chrishell attempted to work out her differences with Marie-Lou when they met for lunch. Marie-Lou tried to explain why she felt disliked by Chrishell, but the reasons ranged from the Netflix personality not asking enough questions to not giving different enough compliments.

“I don’t need to be interested in you. I need to be friendly with you. That’s the difference,” Chrishell fired back about being friendly but not friends with Marie-Lou. “It is not my job to ask you questions. I’m sorry, it’s not.”

Marie-Lou, who ended her relationship with Jason after filming wrapped, called her then-boyfriend to join the conversation. She also misgendered Chrishell’s partner, which caused the lunch to take an unpleasant turn.

“This is the depth of our relationship where the most important person in my life, you don’t know their pronouns, which is totally fine,” Chrishell noted. “But my point is that you also don’t know me. I’m not going to be your friend. I don’t have anything in common with you.”

Related: ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Then vs Now: What They Looked Like Before the Show Transformation time! The stars of Selling Sunset know a lot about glamour, and while they regularly step up to the plate to deliver fashion and beauty looks worthy of the red carpet, many of the women underwent makeovers prior to the hit series. Christine Quinn, for instance, has been forthcoming about the way she appears […]

According to Jason, it was difficult being on the line while Chrishell and Marie-Lou hashed out their issues.

“I’d say the scenes with my girlfriend at the time, Marie-Lou [Nurk], and Chrishell [Stause] were probably the most difficult [to watch] in real time when they were happening, and then also difficult to watch, just kind of cringey. I just get anxious when I watch those scenes,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “My reaction to watching it was pretty similar to my reaction when it happened, it just made me so uncomfortable. I was reliving a traumatic experience.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Despite the challenges, Jason is currently on good terms with both Chrishell and Marie-Lou, adding, “[Chrishell and I are] as good as we’ve ever been. I was texting her this morning. I’m also getting texts from Marie-Lou while we’re talking right now. So, still good. I mean, Chrishell and I are great. We’re very close friends. Marie-Lou and I, we still talk, but not as much as she’s in Paris, but we still text once in a while.”

Selling Sunset season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.