Chrishell Stause is pulling out the receipts after Jason Oppenheim‘s ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk claimed they weren’t on friendly terms before filming season 7 of Selling Sunset.
The real estate agent, 42, took to Instagram Story on Monday, November 6, to share a video of her, Jason, 46, Marie-Lou, 25, and Chrishell’s spouse G Flip spending time in Australia earlier this year.
“Throwback to this lunch with all of us after filming was over and had what I thought was a fun time,” Chrishell wrote alongside the clip, which was featured in the first episode of the new season.
Netflix started streaming season 7 on Friday, November 3, and documented Chrishell and Jason moving on after their split. The former couple dated for nearly a year before calling it quits in December 2021. The Oppenheim Group founder found love with Marie-Lou six months later while Chrishell moved on with G-Flip, 30, who she married in May.
During season 7, Chrishell and Jason reunited in Australia with their respective partners over New Years before returning to Los Angeles. Chrishell subsequently found out that Marie-Lou wasn’t thrilled with their friendship — or lack thereof.
“I just had this experience with Chrishell where she just said hi to me when Jason was around, and otherwise didn’t speak to me. It’s a bummer,” the model told Jason’s coworkers about making an effort because of “how important” Chrishell is to Jason. “She totally ignored me. That’s mean girl s—t.”
Marie-Lou went as far as to claim she found Chrishell’s behavior “threatening” toward her. Jason brought the concerns to Chrishell, who didn’t have the same opinion.
“So I have the opposite effect of wanting to hang out because I’ve heard she doesn’t love when I’m around too much. So what do I do with that?” Chrishell asked Jason. “There’s not one time I’ve seen her that I didn’t open arms say hello and hug her.”
Chrishell attempted to work out her differences with Marie-Lou when they met for lunch. Marie-Lou tried to explain why she felt disliked by Chrishell, but the reasons ranged from the Netflix personality not asking enough questions to not giving different enough compliments.
“I don’t need to be interested in you. I need to be friendly with you. That’s the difference,” Chrishell fired back about being friendly but not friends with Marie-Lou. “It is not my job to ask you questions. I’m sorry, it’s not.”
Marie-Lou, who ended her relationship with Jason after filming wrapped, called her then-boyfriend to join the conversation. She also misgendered Chrishell’s partner, which caused the lunch to take an unpleasant turn.
“This is the depth of our relationship where the most important person in my life, you don’t know their pronouns, which is totally fine,” Chrishell noted. “But my point is that you also don’t know me. I’m not going to be your friend. I don’t have anything in common with you.”
According to Jason, it was difficult being on the line while Chrishell and Marie-Lou hashed out their issues.
“I’d say the scenes with my girlfriend at the time, Marie-Lou [Nurk], and Chrishell [Stause] were probably the most difficult [to watch] in real time when they were happening, and then also difficult to watch, just kind of cringey. I just get anxious when I watch those scenes,” he exclusively told Us Weekly. “My reaction to watching it was pretty similar to my reaction when it happened, it just made me so uncomfortable. I was reliving a traumatic experience.”
Despite the challenges, Jason is currently on good terms with both Chrishell and Marie-Lou, adding, “[Chrishell and I are] as good as we’ve ever been. I was texting her this morning. I’m also getting texts from Marie-Lou while we’re talking right now. So, still good. I mean, Chrishell and I are great. We’re very close friends. Marie-Lou and I, we still talk, but not as much as she’s in Paris, but we still text once in a while.”
Selling Sunset season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.