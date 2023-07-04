Jason Oppenheim‘s ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk has a new man in her life — one month after announcing her split from the Selling Sunset star.

The model, 25, hinted that she is seeing someone special during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, July 2. In response to a question about whether she has a boyfriend, Nurk replied, “Something incredible happened when I least expected it.”

Nurk and Oppenheim, 46, confirmed in May that they called it quits. The former couple were first linked in July 2022 when they were spotted getting cozy during a romantic getaway in Greece.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that the Netflix personality was “really happy and in a good place” after he and Chrishell Stause split in December 2021. While the former soap star, 41, has since tied the knot with partner G Flip, Stause called Oppenheim out on season 6 of Selling Sunset for dating other women shortly after their split.

“I was really hurt about the breakup and processing the feelings and he was moving on through the Sunset Strip. In the reunion, it looked like I was talking about a new relationship and here’s Jason hurting,” Stause said on the new episodes, which started streaming in May. “He had been with many people that he didn’t care to call the next day, you know, Alyssa with three S’s just left at 6 a.m. It’s not fair.”

Nurk, meanwhile, appeared throughout the season — and slighted Stause by leaving her out when asked about the agents via social media.

“I really love some of the cast members,” Nurk said via Instagram before referencing Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani and season 6 newbie Nicole Young. “Mary, for example, is so sweet. Amanza is funny and smart. Chelsea’s also so smart and so funny. I love them. Nicole has the biggest heart. She’s a really good friend of mine. The rest is … OK. You have to watch season 7.”

Later that same month, Oppenheim and Nurk confirmed they were over.

“While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram statement in May. “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”