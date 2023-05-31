Fortune teller? Chrishell Stause predicted — and made a joke about — ex Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk not being in it for the long-haul.

During season 6, episode 7, of Selling Sunset, Stause, 41, made it clear she didn’t think Oppenheim, 46, and Nurk, 25, would last while talking about her plans to adopt a baby someday with partner G Flip.

“You know, you can babysit from time to time,” Stause told Oppenheim during the episode, which dropped on May 19, to which he responded, “I might. Maybe Lou and I will try it out.”

The All My Children alum, who briefly dated her boss in 2021, made a face and quipped: “Lou? She’s not going to be around by the time I adopt.”

The Selling the OC star was taken aback by Stause’s remark, causing the former soap opera star to walk back her comment. “She is [going to be around]?” the Kentucky native asked.

While Oppenheim insisted the pair were “serious,” Stause questioned whether he and Nurk were “marriage serious?” The businessman confessed, “I’m not ruling anything out. I really care about her.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Stause, for her part, felt bad for insinuating that the couple wouldn’t make it. “I’m sorry! OK, I apologize,” she concluded.

However, the Under Construction author’s prediction came to fruition on Wednesday, May 31, when Oppenheim announced that he and Nurk had parted ways after less than one year together.

“While we still love and care about each other very much, the distance between us has proven to be too great a challenge to overcome,” the model and the Oppenheim Group cofounder wrote in a joint statement, shared via their respective Instagram Stories. “We remain close friends and continue to talk often and support each other and we want the very best for one another. We thank everyone for their support throughout our relationship.”

The California native was first linked to Nurk in July 2022 when the duo were spotted getting cozy in Greece. The pair stepped out for their first red carpet event the following month. The Paris native made her Selling Sunset debut when season 6 started streaming on May 19. The same day, the twosome sparked marriage speculation when they shared a series of professional photos via social media which featured Nurk in a short white dress and Oppenheim in a black tuxedo.

“Clearly these photos are confusing people. Sorry about that. We did not get married,” the Netflix personality clarified in the comments section. “These are from an event that we went to together a few weeks ago.”

Stause, for her part, confirmed her romance with G Flip in May 2022. Us Weekly confirmed on May 10 that the pair tied the knot in Las Vegas.