Jason Oppenheim did not enjoy having a front row seat to drama between his exes on Selling Sunset season 7.

“I’d say the scenes with my girlfriend at the time, Marie Lou [Nurk], and Chrishell [Stause] were probably the most difficult [to watch] in real time when they were happening, and then also difficult to watch, just kind of cringey. I just get anxious when I watch those scenes,” Jason, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the new season of the Netflix show.

The new season, which started streaming on Friday, November 3, included a heated lunch between Marie-Lou, 25, and Chrishell, 42.

“Chrishell doesn’t want to be friends with me and told me I was jealous, I was crying,” Marie-Lou told Jason on the phone in front of Chrishell.

Chrishell defended herself, arguing, “I never said you were jealous, those words never came out of my mouth.”

Things took an even worse turn when Marie-Lou began using she/her pronouns while talking about Chrishell’s partner, G Flip, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.

“My partner’s nonbinary, they use they/them pronouns,” Chrishell said. “This is a simple thing. And this is the depth of our relationship, where the most important person in my life, you don’t know their pronouns, which is totally fine. But my point is that you also don’t know me. I’m not gonna be your friend. I don’t have anything in common with you. I feel like I’m losing brain cells in this conversation.”

Jason told Us that he felt unsettled when Marie-Lou called him during her lunch with Chrishell.

“My reaction to watching it was pretty similar to my reaction when it happened, it just made me so uncomfortable. I was reliving a traumatic experience,”Jason explained, adding that he felt “stuck in the middle” and that the situation caused “real world issues” for him in both of his relationships.

Jason and Chrishell dated from July 2021 to December 2021. The head of The Oppenheim Group moved on with Marie-Lou in July 2022. The twosome called it quits in May after production on season 7 wrapped.

Despite dealing with some drama, Jason revealed that he is now on good terms with both Chrishell and Marie-Lou.

“[Chrishell and I are] as good as we’ve ever been,” he explained. “I was texting her this morning. I’m also getting texts from Marie-Lou while we’re talking right now. So, still good. I mean, Chrishell and I are great. We’re very close friends. Marie-Lou and I, we still talk, but not as much as she’s in Paris, but we still text once in a while.”

Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.