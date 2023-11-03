Chrishell Stause had a few choice words for costar Nicole Young on Selling Sunset season 7 that left Us reeling.

New episodes began streaming on Netflix on Friday, November 3, with Chrishell and Nicole coming face to face at Chelsea Lazkani‘s birthday celebration. Chrishell jumped in to defend her friend and colleague Emma Hernan, who confronted Nicole at the event for calling her a “social climber.”

Nicole stood by her comments because of her rocky history with Chrishell and Emma.

“So all the things these two have said about me, I’m just supposed to take it? You’ve said horrific things about me,” she told the duo. “You’ve said nothing but horrific things about me that are not true.”

Chrishell remained unbothered by Nicole’s dig, adding, “And I will continue to say [that] everything I say about you is true.”

As tensions escalated, Chrishell went on to defend her success both in and out of the Oppenheim Group office. “I make more than you in five minutes than you could ever make in five years,” she claimed. “You’ve rearranged your whole face. You got everything done.”

When Nicole referred to her coworkers as “f—king mean girls,” Chrishell wondered why she wasn’t allowed to defend herself. “Listen, you dish it [and] we can dish it back,” she added in the season 7 premiere.

Chrishell and Nicole initially found themselves at odds during season 6, which premiered in May, feuding over their qualifications. Nicole accused Chrishell of only getting real estate listings because their boss Jason Oppenheim had a crush on her, prompting Chrishell to clap back.

“A couple of years ago, Jason added both Nicole and I onto a listing. And Nicole didn’t think that I deserved any credit when the house sold because I was a fairly new agent. And she felt like she did a lot more work than I did,” Chrishell recalled on the show. “Even though I did show the house to multiple buyers, and I held open houses.”

Chrishell, who dated Jason for several months in 2021 following her divorce from Justin Hartley, shocked viewers with her attempt to gain the upper hand in the feud by claiming Nicole was on drugs at a group dinner. (Nicole denied the allegations.)

Before season 6 aired, Chrishell went on social media to seemingly question Nicole’s intentions, writing, “The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL. Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15mins girl but leave my business out of it 🤡.”

She added: “Screenshots have been archived for this very moment. Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now — not before — when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake 💩. If you want camera time — JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle. But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you.”

After their relationship took a turn for the worse in season 7, Chrishell tried to be the bigger person.

“I’m hoping we can move forward [from the drama]. It felt ugly. It felt gross. And it doesn’t matter who’s right anymore because we’re both going to lose in this situation. We can lose in business, in friendships. And it’s not something I want to be involved in,” she told Nicole in front of Jason. “So I just want to apologize because I know that I got really upset and triggered about certain things.”

Chrishell was willing to take responsibility in the situation, saying, “Regardless of what you did or said, I just wanna be responsible for how I contributed that night. I’m sorry for taking it to a dirty place.”

Nicole, for her part, was not ready to own up to any mistakes quite yet. “Thank you. If we could avoid any of that forever, I think everyone would be a thousand times better off in every way,” she said after refusing to give an apology.

Later in the season, Nicole explained why she was apprehensive about saying sorry.

“She apologized but it was very vague. Here’s the thing, was it the right move? I don’t know. Did I lose an opportunity to be able to mend things and move on? I don’t know,” she shared with Mary Fitzgerald. “Honestly, I should’ve just nipped it in the bud and moved on. But I hope we have an opportunity to have that encounter again, so I can apologize.”

The pair did not find another chance to mend their issues. Instead, a trip to Cabo created an even bigger divide after a back and forth about whether Nicole was originally invited to join Chrishell’s friend group on Emma’s private jet. Chrishell and Nicole proceeded to keep their distance from each other for the rest of the season.

Selling Sunset season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.