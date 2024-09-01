Selling Sunset star Nicole Young is defending her on-air comments after costars Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani accused her of lying about Emma Hernan.

“Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions,” Nicole, 38, wrote via Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 31. “Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife’s best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor.”

Hours earlier, Chrishell, 43, took to her Instagram Stories to claim that Nicole was lying in a yet-to-be-aired episode of Selling Sunset.

“Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging,” Chrishell alleged, vowing never to work with Nicole again. “It is NOT TRUE. [and] @done_and_done_productions you are disgusting for blindsiding [my friend] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

Related: The Claws Are Out! Biggest 'Selling Sunset' Feuds The drama never ends! The cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset isn’t afraid to speak their minds — both on and offscreen — no matter whose feelings might get hurt. The reality series made its debut in March 2019 and has quickly become a fan-favorite during its three seasons. The series follows Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, […]

Chelsea, 31, then entered the chat, claiming that Nicole was a “diabolical piece of [trash]” for starting a rumor about Emma, 32.

“Spreading lies for views is so damaging,” Chelsea said, without mentioning the nature of the allegations.

In her Instagram response, Nicole refuted the claims.

“As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages,” Nicole wrote. “And given both of you have been the victim of extramarital affairs, I would think you too would stand for the sanctity of all marriages.”

Chrishell’s ex-husband, Tracker star Justin Hartley, was accused of cheating on her with now-wife Sofia Pernas. Justin, 47, and Sofia, 35, denied the claims at the time. Chelsea, meanwhile, recently accused her estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani, of infidelity when she filed for divorce earlier this year. He did not address the allegations. Us Weekly reached out for comment.

Nicole further claimed that Chelsea’s theories were “recklessly and irrelevantly throwing s–t on the wall to see what sticks.”

Related: The 'Selling Sunset' Curse: Every Split That Rocked the Franchise A reality television career can be tough on a marriage, but few unscripted series have a higher divorce rate than Netflix’s Selling Sunset franchise. Several stars of the real estate series have seen their marriages fall apart since the OG show’s March 2019 debut. Chrishell Stause became the first victim of what some have called […]

Neither Chrishell nor Chelsea have responded to Nicole’s message. Emma, for her part, has not addressed the situation at all.

“96 unread texts, 53 missed calls, 152 unanswered emails,” Emma joked via Instagram on Friday, August 30, sharing snaps from her tropical vacation.

Chrishell commented at the time, “Your off the grid is unparalleled!!! Also queen of hotness!”

Selling Sunset season 8 premieres Friday, September 6, on Netflix.