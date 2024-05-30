Emma Hernan has no regrets about her first time having sex.

“I lost my virginity in a great way. It was [sweet],” the Selling Sunset star, 32, said on the Thursday, May 30, episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “I had [‘Take Me Breath Away’] from Top Gun playing. That was the only way that I would do it! There were rose petals on the bed. It was a whole thing; I’m a romantic.”

Hernan explained that she had lost her virginity to her high school boyfriend when she was “young.”

“I mean, [I was] 14. It was a great experience,” she said. “I’ve always been into that, so yeah, it was a great experience. And then, I was only with that person. I was 14 turning 15, so we’ll go with 15!”

Before Hernan and her then-boyfriend slept together for the first time, she had gotten advice from her mother.

“My parents were polar opposites. My dad’s like, ‘You will not have sex until you’re married,’ and my mom was, like, literally teaching me how to give a blow job,” Hernan quipped. “I didn’t even know what it was. … [We were] the party house [when my dad had to stay at the firehouse]. My boyfriends were allowed to stay over when my dad was working. My dad’s very conservative.”

Hernan, who compared her mom to Amy Poehler’s “cool mom” character from Mean Girls, noted that her dad is now aware of what occurred at the time.

The reality star dated her high school sweetheart for 10 years. She later moved on with Peter Cornell, a fellow Oppenheim Group realtor, but they split in 2018.

“I’ve never had a one-night stand and I never could,” Hernan stressed.

Hernan and Cornell, who also dated former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn, were briefly engaged before Hernan called it off.

“[It was] a rebound that went sour,” she said on Thursday, claiming she was “scarred” by the “nightmare” failed engagement for several years afterward.

Hernan has now started dipping her toe back into the dating scene, but she is not on any apps. (Hernan previously claimed during Selling Sunset season 5 that she matched with Ben Affleck on Raya, which he denied.)

“[It’s] good,” she teased of her love life. “I started dating. I hadn’t dated in a really long time. I was engaged for a hot second, and since then, I hadn’t been in a relationship with anyone else.”

While she’s “definitely” replied to men sliding into her social media DMs, Hernan is looking for a mature partner with shared values.

Viewers might even get a closer glimpse of her dating life on Selling Sunset season 8 after she flirted with property developer Micah McDonald on season 5.

“I definitely would [date someone in real estate]. I’m out and about, and I think it’s nice to meet people in the industry anyway,” she said. “I don’t know if I would date another agent, but I’d date like some sort of developer [or] something like that.”

When asked whether she’d ever date one of her clients, Hernan played coy. “I mean, kind of,” she hinted. “You’ll see a little bit on the next season.”