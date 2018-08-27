While you may be in mourning that Labor Day is upon Us, the unofficial end of summer means the ushering in of fall fashion. And, let’s be real, who doesn’t love autumnal dressing? From cozy knits and cool layers to warm colors and whimsical accessories, the cool-but-not-yet-cold weather offers the perfect opportunity to have fun with styles, prints and proportions. And while the season’s footwear offerings are usually packed with boots and booties, fall 2018 is all about the return of a classic: the kitten heel.

Once resigned to “comfort shoe” (read: not particularly cute) status, the sensible one- to two-inch heel height is back and chicer and sexier than ever. High-fashion designers like Dior, Prada and Gucci have all shown mule, slingback and pump styles on the runway, while street style stars and celebs (think: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Angelina Jolie to name a few) have embraced the stylishly sophisticated, form-meets-function trend.

