Fall time and the living is not so easy! Allergy season seems to be never ending with all the weather changes this year, so Stylish sat down with celebrity makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, who partnered up with Zyrtec to talk everything from avoiding watery eyes and which trends her clients including Kaley Cuoco, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kristen Stewart and other Hollywood beauties can’t wait to wear when it starts to cool down.