Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s (and Jenner’s) has never been easier thanks to Fashion Nova. The online retail shop, which currently has 12.9 million Instagram followers, is quickly building up a huge following. With hundreds of styles to choose from and catering to people of all shapes and sizes, it’s no surprise that Kylie and Khloe worked with the company as brand influencers back when it was first trying to get buzz. Kylie has even collaborated the e-retailer to shout the site out on her Instagram account writing, “Obsessed with my new @fashionnova jeans. Get them at FashionNova.com.” (although it’s worth noting that she tagged the post #ad).

Fashion Nova has taken the Kardashian-Jenner association one step father by recreating some of their most stylish looks at lightening speed! The brand dropped a “Birthday Behavior” capsule on August 10th — just one day after Kylie celebrated her 21st birthday — inspired by the ensembles the sisters wore for the birthday festivities. And there’s more where that came from — the brand has also taken on other iconic moments from the family. Met Gala anyone? And don’t fret if it’s sold out, you can get notified when each item is available again.

Scroll down to see which outfits you can buy to channel your favorite Kardashian or Jenner!