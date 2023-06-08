He’s always been there for you! So, on June 18, gift the number one guy in your life a token of your love and appreciation.

Us rounded up the best of the best out there for every type of guy and even better, many of the items are favorites of none other than Hollywood’s hottest dads!

Does your father love the finer things in life, including exceptional — and effective — skincare? Help him look his best with the latest from Le Domaine, a fluid moisturizer perfect for the warmer weather with anti-aging properties backed by science. It just happens to be used by an A-list actor, too, since Brad Pitt co-founded the brand and swears by the power-packed formula.

If he’s not quite a complexion king yet, why not introduce him to a regimen with a kit like Atwater’s Skin and Shave Essentials, which has face scrub, moisturizer, shaving cream, body scrub and cleansing bar. Bonus: Dancing with the Stars alum Gilles Marini loves the line.

Did you bond with your father over camping trips he’d take you on when you were a kid? Well then why not scoop him up a sizable backpack by The North Face, perfect for packing all his stuff, including a lined sleeve for his computer. Rihanna’s baby daddy A$AP Rocky is a fan of the brand!

Is he an amateur mixologist? The kind of dad who loves to kick back with a cocktail in the evening? Well, we found the ultimate additions to his bar. Casamigos, the tequila brand beloved by co-founder George Clooney, just launched their penultimate pure sipping potion — Cristalino. If he’s more of a scotch drinker, he might like to try The Macklowe American Single Malt Whisky Edition 03. Vincent D’Onofrio swigs it!

Perhaps he’s a patriarch with style! Buy him a leather toiletry case by Leatherology. Or the perfect casual chic short sleeve print shirt from the Southern Tide x Lilly Pulitzer collection — Michael Strahan wears the brand! Maybe he needs a new pair of shades for this summer season. We found the coolest shape from Ray-Ban!

Whatever his pleasure, we’ve got a gift idea — just scroll through to see every perfect pick!