When it comes to music festival fashion, Vanessa Hudgens’ boho-chic style is #goals. At a party for her Vanessa Hudgens x SinfulColors Festival Collection last week, the actress stunned in a plunging floral-print maxidress that she accessorized with armfuls of bracelets, chains and wraps to assemble an arm party that we want to re-create ASAP.

The actress was named SinfulColors’ global color collaborator last year, and for her first festival season with the brand, she developed an eyeshadow palette and a desert-inspired collection of nail colors. At the pre-Coachella bash, Hudgens rocked an eye makeup and mani look with the sunset-esque shades. She used the gold and orange nail colors for an ombre finish and created the same effect on her eyes by blending similar hues from her special edition palette.

The shimmering look played perfectly with the warm tones of her floral frock and oodles of gold- and silver-tone jewelry. Proving that more is most definitely more, Vanessa sported handfuls of rings, layered necklaces and — our favorite part — piled on bracelets on both wrists. From delicate chains and beads to wraps and hand coverings, the former High School Musical star provided a masterclass in arm party assembly. Keep scrolling to see our favorite festival-inspired bracelets!