Glamour for a good cause! Celebrities stepped out for a fabulous evening commemorating “Artists and Icons” including Michael Kors (who attended the event virtually), Christian Siriano, the LoveShackFancy brand and more industry pioneers at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Gala.

Iman was among the star-studded crowd who flocked to Casa Cipriani at Cipriani South Street for the nonprofit organization’s 38th annual event on Thursday, October 13. The 67-year-old model was dressed to the nines rocking a custom, floor-sweeping number adorned with sequins from Michael Kors Collection. She presented the Superstar Award to Kors later in the night.

Also spotted at the high-profile function was Mariska Hargitay. The Law & Order: SUV beauty, 58, arrived in a regal, yet edgy electric blue pantsuit with a coordinating bralette by Siriano. The TV actress had the privilege of handing the 36-year-old fashion designer with the Fashion Star Award, as she proudly wrote in an Instagram caption, “So proud to shine in your light.” Hargitay wasn’t the only star supporting the Maryland native. Supermodel and friend of Siriano, Coco Rocha, was also in attendance.

More big names hit up the ceremony’s festivities. Candace Bushnell, 63, wowed in a whimsical tiered gown from LoveShackFancy that featured beautiful crystal embellishments and a rose ombré pattern. Prior to giving out the Retail Award to the Hollywood-loved lifestyle and clothing brand, the Sex and the City writer couldn’t help but gush about founder and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s “magical” pink-filled label. “You put the clothes on and see yourself in a slightly different light and you feel really good,” the author exclusively told Us Weekly on the red carpet.

Prabal Gurung, Dionne Warwick plus Sharon Chuter and her Uoma Beauty were also recipients of the night’s awards.

Keep scrolling to some of our favorite wow-worthy designs from the 2022 FGI Night of Stars: