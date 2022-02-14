In the pink! Celeb cult-favorite brand LoveShackFancy put a unique spin on a traditional fashion show and threw an over-the-top glamorous party at The Plaza Hotel on Saturday, February 12, during New York Fashion Week.

The fete was meant to kill two fine feathered birds with one stone: A celebration for founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s 40th birthday, while giving guests — a mix of influencers, celebrities, socialites and editors — a sneak peek at the brand’s upcoming eveningwear capsule, aptly titled Soiree, which will debut later this year.

Instead of models strutting a catwalk in the designs (been there, done that!), the new collection was worn by aerialists and dancers as they performed several exciting numbers throughout the night, while revelers noshed on mini crabcakes, spring rolls and French fries and sipped champagne. The vibe was modern decadence, think Marie Antoinette in the 21st century. Of course, there was cake — in fact, six elaborately designed, multi-tiered confections created by Ladurée, including Marie Antoinette cakes and Croque en Bouches.

Like a scene out of HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age,’ guests wore their finest frocks (many in the host’s favorite color, pink!) and danced the night away to upbeat tunes including Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and (I’ve Had) The Time of My Life from ‘Dirty Dancing,’ in the famed hotel’s Grand Ballroom, which was adorned with literally thousands of pink roses, ranunculus, peonies, camellias and more lush flowers designed by Lewis Miller (known for creating ‘flash flowers’ installations all over New York City.)

Influencers, socialites and the fashion industry’s elite filled the room, including Batsheva Haart from Bravo’s “My Unorthodox Life,’ RHONY alum Ramona Singer, Coco Bassey, Ivy Getty, Afro Child, Lily Chee and fitness favorite Isaac Boots.

But they’re not the only luminaries to, well, love LoveShackFancy. The brand’s fun and flirty pieces are often seen on stars like Jessica Alba, Jennifer Lopez, Lana Condor, Jaz Sinclair and Sofia Richie.

Scroll through to see the hottest looks of the night and every glam detail from the party!