Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If anyone is making the best of her Hot Girl Summer, it’s Jennifer Lopez. From canoodling with old/new flame Ben Affleck in Miami to cruising around in her Jeep in the Hamptons, the singer and actress truly seems to be living her best life right now. We have to admit…we’re a little envious. Obviously!

We might not be able to find a car similar to J. Lo’s for a fraction of the price, but when it comes to fashion, we can definitely work some magic with the help of Amazon StyleSnap. While going for that Jeep ride, Lopez wore such a pretty white maxi dress with embroidered orange details. It was the LoveShackFancy Cortland dress, which seems to be sold out everywhere (and was $595). Luckily, StyleSnap found Us something we love just as much — and for way less!

Get the BerryGo Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Amazon StyleSnap is ultra-easy to use and so fast. You just upload a photo — we uploaded J. Lo in her dress — and in just seconds, the digital shopping tool will identify pieces in the photo and present you with a list of similar results to buy, all on Amazon. You can see how it picked up on all of the pieces in the photo below, placing a clickable dot on each!

One of the first results that came up for Us was this BerryGo dress, a fan-favorite that captured our hearts. It has plenty of similar details to Lopez’s dress. It’s long and white with tiering, it has embroidered details throughout, it has a V-neckline and it even has an all-over orange print — floral, to be exact!

Get the BerryGo Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress is 100% cotton so it’s wonderfully breathable and light for summer. It has pearlescent buttons down the front for a little bit of shine, but they’re not functional buttons you actually have to worry about doing and undoing. You can, however, adjust the spaghetti straps, which is especially great for longer dresses like this one. Other details to note are that the back of the torso is smocked for stretch, the waistline has super flattering detailing and the dress is mostly lined!

Did we just find our new favorite summer dress? You bet. Hamptons trip, anyone?

Get the BerryGo Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from BerryGo here and check out more dresses here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!