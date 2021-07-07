Amazon StyleSnap: Channel Duchess Kate’s Wimbledon Look for Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We wish we could dress like royalty every day. No, no — not like that. We’re not talking about walking around the mall wearing a tiara or an elaborate fascinator hat and fancy gloves. We’re going for more of that casual-chic Duchess Kate kind of vibe. We definitely envy her wardrobe, but recreating it for ourselves could get pretty (or extremely) expensive.

We were taken with envy yet again the other day when Kate attended day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, cheering players on from the Royal Box. Along with a simple white crew-neck top, she wore a navy blazer, white pumps and a pleated navy midi skirt with little white polka dots all over. Our current closet could take care of the white top and blazer part, but we definitely wanted to find a skirt like hers ASAP!

Get the Allegra K Polka Dot Flowy A-Line Elastic Waist Midi Skirt for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

We weren’t surprised to find that Kate’s actual Alessandra Rich skirt was either sold out or almost completely gone on every site we checked. We also didn’t see it for under $515 (and that was the sale price). But this is the crucial part of the shopping process. Instead of giving up the way we used to or scouring different stores for ages, we now turn to Amazon StyleSnap to help us get the look!

StyleSnap is a simple little shopping tool you can use on desktop or on the Amazon app. You upload a photo featuring a piece you want, and the tool identifies the piece and does a super quick digital search to find similar pieces available on Amazon, usually for way less money. It takes just seconds, and there are usually so many results to look through!

Uploading a photo of Kate at Wimbledon to StyleSnap is exactly how we found this Allegra K skirt. Like Kate’s, it has a high-rise, A-line fit and is drapey and flowy with soft pleats. Of course, it’s also navy with an all-over white polka dot print. We love how this one has an elasticized waistband too. No zippers!

With Amazon StyleSnap always waiting in the wings, royal style doesn’t seem so inaccessible after all. Now we just need an invite into that Royal Box for Wimbledon!

