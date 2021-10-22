A Wonder Woman wardrobe! In honor of superhero’s 80th anniversary, Gal Gadot just dropped a DC-approved line of merch complete with T-shirts, hoodies and accessories. And trust Us, you’re going to want to get your hands on these comfy clothes, STAT.

To celebrate the Amazonian’s big day (she first appeared in All-Star Comics #8 in 1941), the 36-year-old actress teamed up with clothing brand Represent, DC Comics and Warner Brothers to create a limited-edition line that embodies “strength, truth, courage and compassion.”

With red, white and gold throughout, stellar sayings and graphics that ooze girl-power, there’s no question that this capsule is going to sell out. The line ranges in price from $24.99 to $49.99 and is available from size small to four extra large.

Not sure what to get? You can’t go wrong with the Fight Like a Girl T-shirt. Available in white, navy and red, the fitted t-shirt is a great go-to if you want to scoop up a superhero staple for yourself or a friend.

Stylish is also obsessed with the Saving the Day hoodie, which comes in black and royal blue. Adding this option to your wardrobe is a perfect way to celebrate Wonder Woman’s legacy. Plus, it’s super cute!

If a simple accessory is more your speed, check out the Wonder Woman Hat. With a red and white logo to choose from, the topper is great to show that you rep the DC world while you’re out and about.

To celebrate the launch of the line, the Red Notice actress took to Instagram. “Join me in celebrating 80 years of Wonder Woman! I’m super excited to announce the launch of my exclusive Wonder Woman Collection,” she captioned a selfie, wearing a piece from the drop. “I feel this line really captures the magic and strength of Diana and I hope you enjoy wearing it as much as I did creating it.”

Pressing the add to cart button isn’t the only way to celebrate Diana’s big day. You can also watch the warrior be inducted into the Comic-Con Character Hall of Fame on Youtube. The superhero, who was officially recognized on Thursday, October 21, is the 3rd inductee, joined only by Batman and PAC-MAN.

“Wonder Woman is one of the most enduring feminist icons in fiction, who has paved the way for countless others that have followed in her Amazonian footsteps,” the Comic-Con Museum said in a statement.