Adorned in jewels! George Khalife, A.K.A. George the Jeweler, sat down with Stylish to dish on all things jewelry including Gigi Hadid and Khloe Kardashian’s favorite trends, his collaboration with Christina Milian, his pick for the most timeless piece to add to your collection (it’s not what you think) and the jewelry movement he thinks will make a big comeback. Besides his beautiful and unique designing skills, Khalife is known to listen to his clients and connect with them on a personal level so that they walk away with chokers, necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and more that are truly special. Scroll through to get the details!