Back with a vengeance! Gisele Bündchen has graced her first magazine cover since her divorce from Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 42, looked fierce — and nearly unrecognizable — on Vogue Italia’s March 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on February 28. Bündchen showed off her incredible figure in a sheer red Valentino dress that featured webbed sleeves. The eye-catching garb was teamed with dangling earrings and a thick metallic bangle. For glam, Bündchen ditched her signature sunkissed locks for a slicked back red mane. She also donned thin crimson brows, smoky eyeshadow and a rosy lip.

Elsewhere in the issue, which is dedicated to “art, protagonists, enthusiasts and collectors,” Bündchen is seen modeling a sleek leather jacket and a form-fitting black dress by Saint Laurent. In a different shot, the runway star looked like a brand new woman with a retro blonde bob paired with a Thom Browne frock that featured a massive polka dot bow.

The Brazil native also showed off her abs, wearing lingerie by Agent Provocateur with a satin trench coat by Givenchy. Her crown was transformed again for an additional photo that showed her rocking a distressed orange wig. The hair transformation was paired with an Off-White zip-up dress and see-through tights.

Since splitting from Brady after 13 years of marriage, Bündchen has been busy reviving her modeling career.

She made headlines on January 27 when she was spotted on the set of a sexy photo shoot in Hollywood, Florida. Bündchen looked unreal as she struck a pose in a purple hooded swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline and a sultry high cut. The glossy one-piece was also equipped with long sleeves and highlighted her long legs. Days later, Bündchen was seen shooting another swimsuit spread in Florida. This time, the fashion pro donned a sexy pink one-piece.

The Lessons author retired from the fashion world in 2015, crediting her decision to wanting to spend more time with her then-husband and their children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. The former quarterback, 45, is also dad to son Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan.

Brady, for his part, officially retired from football “for good” earlier this month — one year after he told fans that he was saying goodbye to the sport. He played in the NFL for 22 seasons, ending his career as a quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that the athlete “talked” through his decision to end his career with Bündchen. “Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms,” the insider explained, adding that Bündchen has been “a real rock” for Brady.

