She’s back! After pressing pause on her modeling career, it appears Gisele Bündchen is in the midst of a revival.

The Brazil native, 42, was spotted on the set of a sexy photoshoot in Hollywood, Florida, on Friday, January 27. Bündchen looked unreal as she struck a pose in a purple hooded swimsuit that featured a plunging neckline and a sultry high cut. The glossy one-piece was also equipped with long sleeves and highlighted the catwalk queen’s unbelievable figure.

Bündchen looked as gorgeous as ever as she smized for the camera while also showcasing her famous pout. For glam, the blonde beauty wore minimal makeup and had her sunny tresses tucked underneath the hood of the garb.

While the nature of the shoot is not immediately clear, it’s safe to say Bündchen is doing what she does best.

From 2002 to 2017, the fashion star was hailed as the highest-paid model in the world. She officially retired from modeling in 2015, strolling down the runway one final time during São Paulo Fashion Week. (Her career highlights include modeling for Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior, Chanel, Prada and more.)

“I am grateful that at 14, I was given the opportunity to start this journey,” the style icon wrote via Instagram after her final gig. “Today, after 20 years in the industry, it is a privilege to be doing my last fashion show by choice and yet still be working in other facets of the business.” (Bündchen continued to appear in campaigns and ads — but on a much smaller scale.)

At the time, Bündchen credited her decision to her desire to spend more time with then-husband Tom Brady, who was playing for the New England Patriots, and their two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Brady, 45, also shares son John, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

The pair made headlines in October 2022 when they announced their divorce after more than 13 years of marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the quarterback wrote via Instagram at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Bündchen posted a similar statement, sharing that she feels “blessed for the time we had together.”

Friday’s glam moment isn’t the first time Bündchen turned heads following her divorce.

In December 2022, the supermodel attended jewelry brand Vivara’s 60th anniversary celebration in her native Brazil. For the glitzy occasion, Bündchen was a shimmery sight in a gold halter gown. The stunning number featured crisscross straps and an opening at the bodice. The dress was finished with a long skirt.