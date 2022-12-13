Gisele Bundchen Glitters in Gold on 1st Red Carpet After Tom Brady Divorce

Golden girl! Gisele Bündchen had all eyes on her as she returned to the red carpet for the first time following her split from Tom Brady.

The supermodel, 42, attended jewelry brand Vivara’s 60th anniversary celebration in her native Brazil on Monday, December 12. For the glitzy occasion, Bündchen was a shimmery sight in a gold halter gown. The stunning number featured crisscross straps and an opening at the bodice. The dress was finished with a long skirt.

The catwalk queen paired the look with a metallic clutch, dangling earrings and a sparkly necklace. She had her hair styled in a voluminous ponytail. The blonde beauty shared moments from the soiree via her Instagram Story.

Bündchen’s night out comes nearly two months after she and Brady announced their divorce. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” the NFL star wrote via his Instagram Story in October. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, added: “We wish only the best for each as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Bündchen shared a similar statement, sharing that she feels “blessed for time we had together.”

The former couple were married for more than a decade and share daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 12. Brady is also dad to 15-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Since their breakup, Brady has remained focused on football as the runway pro has been spotted on vacation in Costa Rica with their children.

Earlier this month, the exes celebrated Vivian’s birthday. Bündchen took their daughter to Disney World and shared snaps of their time at the theme park on social media. “Let’s do this! Birthday celebration!” the Lessons author wrote via her Instagram Story on December 4, alongside photos of the birthday girl and her friends.

Brady shared his own birthday post for Vivian the following day. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” he wrote. Bündchen commented a heart emoji on her ex-husband’s post.

Keep scrolling to see Bündchen’s red carpet return: