A magical day. Gisele Bündchen celebrated daughter Vivian’s 10th birthday with a trip to Disney World, nearly two months after her divorce from Tom Brady.

“Let’s do this! Birthday celebration!” the supermodel, 42, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, December 4, alongside photos of the birthday girl and her friends walking into the Orlando, Florida, theme park. Bündchen later shared a snapshot of her and some friends posing in front of an Incredibles attraction, with the caption, “Happy kids, happy moms! Thank you Walt Disney World!”

The following day, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a sweet post gushing about Vivian in honor of her birthday. “Happy 10th birthday girlie girl!” Bündchen wrote, alongside pictures of Vivian swimming and cuddling with animals. “Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️”

Brady, 45, shared his own birthday post for Vivian on Monday. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰,” he wrote. Bündchen later added a heart emoji in the comments of her ex-husband’s post.

The Brazilian model’s posts come nearly two months after she and the NFL champion announced that they called it quits after more than a decade of marriage. The former couple also share son Benjamin, 12, and Brady is also dad to 15-year-old Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via his Instagram Story in October. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Though he noted that the split was “painful and difficult,” the athlete continued: “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead. Thank you.”

Bündchen, for her part, added that she and Brady were committed to maintaining an amicable coparenting relationship. “I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she wrote.

Following their split, Brady gushed that Vivian has been his biggest cheerleader during an episode of his “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast last month. “My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there,’” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player said at the time. “And I’m trying, but … I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to … get to a better place and a better peace of mind out there.”

He added that Vivi was particularly thrilled for him following a recent win. “She was very excited. That little girl was very excited for her dad,” Brady said. “So, she is my No. 1 cheerleader and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Bündchen, meanwhile, had previously been spotted on vacation in Costa Rica with her kids in the wake of her divorce from Brady, where she seen spending time with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. “[Gisele and Joaquim] have known each other for two years,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, after the pair were photographed grabbing dinner together.