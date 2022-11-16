Enjoying her trip. Gisele Bündchen was spotted having dinner with her martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente again while vacationing in Costa Rica.

In a photo obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the model, 42, walked at Valente’s side wearing a cropped shirt and black pants. The duo was also accompanied by Bündchen’s children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — and the jiu-jitsu teacher’s brother Jordan.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen dining with Valente earlier this week as well. Although she has yet to publicly comment on the outings, a source told Us Weekly that Bündchen and the Valente Brothers cofounder worked together on a photo shoot for Dust magazine in 2021.

“[Gisele and Joaquim] have known each other for two years,” the insider said.

The Brazil native is newly single after she and Tom Brady announced their split last month after more than a decade of marriage. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” the quarterback, 45, wrote via his Instagram Story at the time.

Bündchen, for her part, added that she and the NFL star are focused on their children’s wellbeing. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she wrote via social media. Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Shortly before Us confirmed in September that the athlete and the supermodel were living separately amid marital woes, Bündchen revealed her feelings about the seven-time Super Bowl winner walking back his decision to retire.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” the United Nations Goodwill Ambassador told Elle for their October cover story.

She continued: “Obviously, I have my concerns [with him returning to football] — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Brady, for his part, said that he had “no regrets” about un-retiring while speaking to reporters on Friday, November 11.

“I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete, and I spoke to the team about it, and they were excited to have me back,” he added via ESPN. “I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”