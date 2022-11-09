Tom Brady’s Daughter Wants Him to Show ‘Happy Face’ After Divorce

Calling out her dad. Tom Brady revealed his 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, has told him to smile more on the football field following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.

“My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying!” the quarterback, 45, said on the Monday, November 7, episode of the “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray” podcast.

Brady continued, “I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind out there.”

Luckily, he was in a better place on Sunday, November 6, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won against the Los Angeles Rams.

“She was very excited,” the athlete said. “That little girl was very excited for her dad. She is my number one cheerleader, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

The proud papa is protective of his only daughter. “I want to be crystal clear about this,” the former New England Patriots player wrote via his Instagram Story on October 2, over an image of a tombstone bearing the words “Anyone who dates my daughter.” Brady added several laughing and heart emojis to the post, making it clear that his post was just a joke.

Brady shares Vivian and son Benjamin, 12, with Bündchen, 42, who was spotted with the kids on vacation in Costa Rica on Monday. The tropical getaway came two weeks after the model and Brady confirmed their split, revealing their divorce was already finalized.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote via his Instagram Story on October 28. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair decided to divorce one month before their announcement, but it wasn’t an easy call to make. “This is heartbreaking for both of them,” the insider told Us hours after the pair’s split news made headlines. “They want to do what’s best for their family.”

Brady’s return to the field was the couple’s breaking point. He retired from football in January — only to reverse course six weeks later.

“Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” a second insider told Us in September, noting the then-couple had been living in separate houses. “There is tension between them.”