She’s still rooting for him! Tom Brady turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Tom and Gisele are on cordial terms,” the insider says, noting that the former spouses “talked this through before he came to the final decision.”

The supermodel, 42, has been “a real rock” throughout the process, the source adds.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP, 45, is “so grateful to everyone in his life for the support they’ve shown,” the insider tells Us, pointing out that Brady’s February retirement video explicitly outlined what a “blessing” his career had been.

“He couldn’t have achieved a fraction of his success without his family, friends and supporters,” the source says.

Brady’s football journey began in 2000 when he was drafted by the New England Patriots. He was the team’s starting quarterback for 20 years before he announced in March 2020 that he was leaving the organization. At the time, Bündchen remained by his side as he moved into a different football chapter.

“Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years,” the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with the NFL star, wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will miss you!” (Brady also shares son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

The then-couple later relocated from Boston to Tampa Bay, Florida, in spring 2020 after Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When the professional athlete retired from the sport in February 2022, the Brazil native once again supported him.

However, tension mounted between the pair when Brady returned to the NFL in March 2022. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” a source exclusively told Us in September 2022. “Tom is doing everything he can to make it up to her, they’re working through things and trying to come out the other side.”

One month later, the twosome confirmed that they had parted ways after nearly 14 years of marriage. Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in October 2022.

The TB12 founder revealed earlier this month that he would not be returning to the league for the 2023 NFL season. Instead, he said in a February 1 Instagram video that he was retiring “for good.”

Brady thanked his fans and loved ones for sticking around for his wild career. “Every single one of you … my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever,” he said in the video. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live out my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Bündchen, for her part, sent her love to her former spouse via social media. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼,” she commented on the athlete’s video.

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about Brady and Bündchen’s current dynamic — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.