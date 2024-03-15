Your account
Stylish

The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards

By
GLAAD Awards Red Carpet
20
Kate Hudson, Niecy Nash, Melanie LynskeyGetty Images (3)

Fan-favorite stars rocked the red carpet at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday, March 14. 

At the 2024 soirée — which took place in Los Angeles and honors those in media who have shown exemplary achievements for fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQIA+ communityKate Hudson was a bohemian dream in a ruffled gown, Melanie Lynskey look angelic in a white jumpsuit and Niecy Nash was red hot in a plunging sequin gown. 

It was a big night for Nash, 54, who received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which goes to an LGBTQIA+ person who raises visibility for the community. 

Nash surprised fans when she married musician Jessica Betts in 2020. “I got a whole wife,” the singer captioned a photo from their wedding, adding an alien emoji and a wedding ring emoji. She then also included the hashtag “#LoveWins.”

Nash has been a very vocal supporter of the LGBTQIA+ community over the years. In June 2020, she wrote a long Instagram post about limitations at the Supreme Court and later shared a photo of herself in a rainbow shirt, writing, “Happy Pride!”

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet fashion from the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards:

