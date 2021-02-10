Here’s a bright idea: Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and there’s no better time to get a glow up — and keep that radiance going all through February!

Valentine’s Day is a holiday celebrating love and whether you’re having a candlelit dinner with your romantic partner or a zoom session with all of your besties, a clear, luminous complexion is a surefire confidence booster! “We can tell a lot about a person based on their skin,” says celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman of Shafer Clinic. “Glowing, healthy skin is linked to youth and vitality.”

The most important product that Engelman says will help maintain great skin is a daily application of sunscreen. “It’s an everyday must,” she advises. “No matter the temperature outside, UVA and UVB rays are at work to stress our skin’s DNA.” Even if you plan to be inside until sundown, the New York City-based doctor suggests applying at least an SPF 30, and higher if you’ll be outside. She prefers a mineral based formula, such as EltaMD’s UV Clear SPF 46.

For a special occasion, like Valentine’s Day, an at-home peel can help you reveal smoother, more even-toned skin. Dr. Engelman, who treats A-listers including Sofia Vergara and Christina Ricci, suggests using one “that is guaranteed to self-neutralize so that there’s no chance of irritation.” She suggests Glo Skin Beauty’s Retinol + C Smoothing Peel in a Box. “The brightening vitamin C, niacinamide and hydroxy acids improve skin clarity while exfoliating via the retinol and multi-acid combination in 30 minutes,” she says.

After exfoliating, infuse nutrients by wearing a sheet mask. Many, like Knesko’s Nano Gold Collagen Face Mask, also calm skin to diminish redness and firm skin, blurring the appearance of pores.

And it’s not just about the skin on your face! Engelman says that dewy skin on the body helps hold on to scent longer, so if you’re planning to wear fragrance, a well-moisturized neck and decollete as well as limbs are key! Dr. Engelman suggests slathering on body oil “right after the shower.” If your arms and legs are flaky, up the ante on the moisture and try a richer body butter like Melach33’s.

Most importantly, perhaps, for Valentine’s Day, don’t forget to treat your lips! The skin on our pouts is thinner than on other areas of the body and needs some extra TLC, especially during the cold, dry winter months. “I love lip scrubs to soften the lips and they’re very easy to make at home by combining olive oil and brown sugar,” Dr. Engelman suggests. Not a kitchen beautician? Try Mary Kay’s exfoliating and moisturizing duo for lips!