Not just a pretty dress! At the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, celebrities banded together to wear black as a statement to show their support for the Time’s Up movement, protesting gender inequality and sexual harassment in Hollywood and other industries. And the beat goes on: Starting January 19 at 9am EST, eBay for Charity (in partnership with Condé Nast and Time’s Up) will host an auction of Golden Globes red carpet gowns and tuxedos worn by the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Tracee Ellis Ross and Hugh Jackman. Shoppers can bid on 39 gorgeous pieces, including the ones below, with all proceeds benefiting the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which connects victims of sexual harassment with legal representation and assistance. The auction will last through January 26th but you can start browsing today here.