Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu may have shared on Instagram that she “never dreamed” she’d land a Best Actress nomination at the 2019 Golden Globes for her role as Rachel Chu in the critically acclaimed romcom, but she certainly looked like a pro on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, January 6. The style star stunned in an ethereal bustier-inspired Vera Wang gown and Messika jewels that she topped off with glowing skin, a beautiful braid and barely there mani, and we’ve got a behind-the-scenes look at her getting ready process.

Using Shiseido products, celeb makeup artist Molly Greenwald created a luminous skin look complete with flirty lashes, a subtle contour and neutral lip that was all kinds of understated glam. Keep scrolling for exclusive pics of Wu’s pre-Golden Globes beauty prep!