Keeping things sexy on music’s biggest night, stars like Lady Gaga and Heidi Klum continued the red carpet trend of nearly naked dresses by arriving at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28 wearing designs that left little to the imagination. But the not-so-clothed trend didn’t stop at the red carpet. The peek-a-boo gowns — complete with plunging necklines, thigh-high slits and strategic beading — also made an appearance at the afterparties, with some stars ditching their award show looks in favor of more skin-baring designs. Keep scrolling for the night’s most revealing looks!