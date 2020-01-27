Alicia Keys hosted the Grammys for the second year in a row at the 62nd annual awards ceremony on Sunday, January 26. And it’s safe to say that the singer nearly stole the show thanks to outfit changes that were just as exciting as the celeb-studded red carpet.

Grammys 2020 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Over the course of the “10,000 hours-long” ceremony (hey, Keys said it first), the singer changed ensembles a total of five times. She opened the show wearing a silver sequined Versace one-shoulder gown and ended it in a black jumpsuit with what looks like bedazzled boob tape and colorful over-the-knee Versace boots.

In between, fashion stylist Jason Bolden helped Keys choose a variety of statement-making ‘fits, one of our favorites being a silver sequined denim-on-denim outfit worth using as street style inspo. Underneath the jean jacket, she wore a camel-colored crop top and for shoes, she went for high platform boots.

Another one of the night’s iconic looks was a bright pink pantsuit, featuring a cropped blazer and wide-leg pants, which she styled with sparkly silver heels.

Grammys 2020 Afterparty Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore

Keys looked amazing, but that’s not to say that it wasn’t a difficult evening for her following the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant earlier in the day. Wearing the aforementioned Versace gown, Keys sang a tribute to all of the victims of the accident with Boyz II Men at the start of the ceremony.

“Tonight was tough but we made it through,” said Keys in an Instagram post after the show. “Tonight felt like a roller coaster and we were connected through it all. I felt your energy tonight like no other 💜💜. I can’t even express how I feel right now. So much love. Let’s hold each other close. Life is too short and unexpected.”

Grammys 2020: Best Unseen Moments From Audience and Backstage

She continued, “Kobe and Gianna lifted us up tonight. Strength, support, love and blessings to the Bryant family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 And to all the amazing artists sharing your soul tonight and always. It is an honor to stand with you. You are respected and loved. Forever yours AK.”

Keep scrolling to see all of the outfits Keys wore during the 62nd annual Grammy awards.