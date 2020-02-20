Who needs makeup when you have a tight-knit group of friends, drinks, dessert and quality skincare products? On Wednesday, February 19, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow hosted an elegant dinner party in L.A. But instead of bringing a dish to share, guests were required (or, rather, encouraged) to ditch their makeup for the affair.

Celebrity guests such as Kate Hudson, Rumer Willis, Erin Foster, Jenni Konner and others all attended totally fresh-faced for the special night. Portraits of these A-list guests were captured by photographer Douglas Friedman, who snapped pictures of the makeup-free beauties looking radiant, fabulous and seriously happy.

In true Paltrow fashion, the spread was packed with skin-enhancing bites and cocktails, along with a glow bar full of Goop skincare goodies in case anyone was in need of a dewy touchup.

After cocktail hour, the host invited her guests outside to sit at a long wooden table decorated with lush flowers and Pinterest-worthy place settings for an intimate dinner as chandeliers casually hung from a structure overhead. However, there was one piece of decor that didn’t make its way onto the dinner table and that was Paltrow’s This Smells Like My Vagina candle. After selling out at record-breaking speed in January, the item is now back in stock.

At the end of the night, attendees took home a Goopglow Starter Kit featuring the brand’s Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator and 15% Glycolic Overnight Glow Peel. Score!

The wellness expert took to Instagram to commemorate the event and share a photo series of selfies from the evening. “No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth,” the Oscar-winning actress captioned the incredible pics.

Keep scrolling to see the stunning makeup-free photos from the makeup-free party!