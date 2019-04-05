Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) just added another fashionable new gig to her resume. Levi’s announced on Friday, April 5, that the model will be the first face of Levi’s 501 denim as the brand celebrates the birthday of the blue jean, which is turning 146 years old this year.

And luckily for Us, the occasion lines up just in time for Coachella where donning Levi’s 501 cutoffs and embellished jeans have become part of the cool-girl uniform, which Baldwin has naturally rocked many of times. Whether she’s on the beach with husband Justin Bieber, hitting an event, or showing off her street style, the 22-year-old’s love for denim is apparent.

“To me the perfect 501 cut-off has to do with the fit, the length, how it makes the booty look,” she said in a video on ‪Levi.com‬. She’s also been spotted in Canadian tux get-ups and added that a denim jacket is something she always packs when going to a festival.

Besides her go-to denim picks, Baldwin notes that her other festival essentials include a hoodie because it gets pretty chilly at night, a hat, a cool Hawaiian shirt, sunscreen, water, lip balm, a fan, plenty of t-shirts and a Polaroid camera (which she says are better for capturing selfies than your phone because you can put it on your fridge later.)

And in the campaign photos, shot by Bieber’s stylist, Karla Welch, and her husband, Matthew Welch, Baldwin is serving up major festival inspo. Between personalized looks with customized neon H-A-I-L-E-Y patches down the leg of her 501 Skinny jeans, a denim trucker jacket (which she wears backwards) and a Levi’s Clover Shirt that gives off major Bieber-Hawaiian-style shirt vibes, it’s safe to say she’s the queen of all things festival.

At last year’s Coachella, Baldwin told Us she was focusing on ‘90s styled looks and minimal makeup, so we can’t wait to see what she wears to the desert this time around, but if we had to guess, we’d guarantee a pair of jean shorts will be part of her look. Scroll through to see how Baldwin put her own spin on the iconic Levi’s 501s.