Get ready to laugh out loud because the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast members brought their A game to Kyle Richards’ Halloween Kills movie premiere on Tuesday, October 12.

While most red carpets are flooded with designer gowns and diamonds galore, the dress code for this event was to come in costume. And damn, did these reality star’s deliver!

Kyle, who reprised her role as Lindsey, whom she first played in 1978’s Halloween, arrived to the event dressed as a sexy ringmistress. With fishnet leggings, thigh-high leather boots and glitzed-out bustier, there’s no question that the 52-year-old actress was determined to heat up the red carpet.

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Teddi Mellencamp took a page out of the same playbook, showing up as a blonde bombshell warrior — sword included. After all, it was the Halloween Kills premiere …

The other Bravo stars in attendance however took a comical approach to the whole dress up situation. And to say their looks had Us in hysterics would be an understatement.

The best dressed award of the evening goes to the one and only Kathy Hilton, who joined the cast as “friend” for season 11. She had her fair share of funny moments, but perhaps her most viral meme was sparked following the Hunky Dory saga.

“It’s hard for me to sit there and pretend everything is hunky-dory when it’s not,” Sutton Stracke said following her drama with Crystal Kung Minkoff. As Hilton walks up to the bar, she questions: “Who is Hunky Dory?”

While “hunky dory” has long been a figure of speech, the reality star believed Hunky Dory to be an actual person. And after the social media tizzy, Hilton decided to make light of the confusion and come dressed as a dentist named Hunky Dory, DOS, for the red carpet.

Lisa Rinna was another star to make light of her drama from seasons’ past. Remember the bunny she gifted Kim Richards? You know, the one that was later returned to her on the reunion? Well, the Rinna Beauty founder decided to come dressed as the baby gift.

Last, but certainly not least, is Dorit Kemsley, who arrived as Paris Hilton on her 21st birthday. With a silver sequin dress and smoky eye makeup straight out of the 2000s, she was a spitting image of the hotel heiress.

To see all of these fabulous looks in action, keep scrolling, because we’re rounding up their costumes, below.