Halsey Is the Epitome of Cool in DKNY’s Spring 2020 Campaign

Always in fashion! Halsey is teaming up with DKNY for a Spring 2020 collection that not only looks fantastic but also serves as a much-needed reminder of how important it is to follow our dreams.

On Friday, February 14, DKNY showcased the latest cool-kid collection with NYC’s influence on the 25-year-old serving as the inspiration for the moody images.

“Life is confusing when you’re young and figuring it all out,” she said in a statement from the brand. “The only thing that could pacify the hunger and bewilderment of my adolescence was finding my calling. The ‘thing’ that makes me wake up everyday determined to evolve into a better version of myself than I was yesterday.”

She continued, “I partnered with DKNY to reminisce on my days in New York when I first began songwriting and performing. For all of its success and excitement and the terrifying days in-between where I wondered if this path was truly mine to call my own.”

With the subway serving as the backdrop to this spring campaign, washes of blue, red and purple light give it an almost musical air as if Halsey were about to break out into song donning some of these laid-back looks.

This is the second campaign the “Without Me” singer has appeared in for the brand. She also starred in the fall 2019 #IAMDKNY campaign, where she also shared the significance of her connection to NYC.

To see all the different looks she wears in DKNY’s Spring 2020 campaign, keep scrolling.

